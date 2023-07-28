Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $11.97 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $459.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.06, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

