Rightmove (RTMVY) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rightmove to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rightmove and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightmove 1 3 1 0 2.00 Rightmove Competitors 321 1001 1497 31 2.43

Rightmove presently has a consensus target price of $560.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,880.12%. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 38.37%. Given Rightmove’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rightmove is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Rightmove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rightmove and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightmove N/A N/A N/A Rightmove Competitors -11.15% -11.82% 0.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rightmove and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rightmove N/A N/A 16.44 Rightmove Competitors $231.08 million $44.03 million -147.25

Rightmove’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rightmove. Rightmove is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rightmove peers beat Rightmove on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

