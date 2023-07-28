Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,440 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,390 ($69.11) to GBX 5,440 ($69.75) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($82.06) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($82.06) to GBX 6,100 ($78.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,600 ($71.80) to GBX 5,500 ($70.52) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($94.88) to GBX 6,800 ($87.19) in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,000 ($76.93) in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,095.38 ($78.16).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.8 %

RIO stock traded down GBX 96 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,117 ($65.61). The company had a trading volume of 2,420,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,055.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,436.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($82.14).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,910.02%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($63.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,548.92). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

