Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 213,197 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Bank of America comprises about 2.6% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $31.94. 45,500,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,384,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

