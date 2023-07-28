Robert W. Baird Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $174.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.38.

DOV traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,072. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

