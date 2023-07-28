Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
RCI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.75 to C$73.50 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 billion.
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.