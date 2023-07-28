Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.92.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $14.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.01. 18,837,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,439. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

