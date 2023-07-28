Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,857. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. Rollins has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,990.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 746,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 710,859 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

