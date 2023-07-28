Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $16.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. 26,919,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,370. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

