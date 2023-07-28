Royal Bank of Canada Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.63. 125,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,884. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.13 and a 200 day moving average of $456.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.