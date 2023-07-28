Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYFree Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$128.50 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RY. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$135.71.

TSE:RY opened at C$130.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

