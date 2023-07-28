Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,880,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. 4,021,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,704. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

