RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $415.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RPC Trading Down 2.2 %

RES traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,470. RPC has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RPC’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RPC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RPC by 249.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPC by 2,200.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

