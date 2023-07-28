RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,543,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,083. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

