Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $144.92 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 113.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Safe has a market capitalization of $144.92 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $6.96 or 0.00023794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00239511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.17409405 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

