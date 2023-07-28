Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $144.71 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Safe has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $144.71 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $6.95 or 0.00023688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00244800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030780 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.95388844 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

