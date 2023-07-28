Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $163.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

About Salisbury Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

