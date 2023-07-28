Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 718.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,528. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,512. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

