Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.5% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $58,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. 1,217,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,934. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

