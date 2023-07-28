Scotiabank Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$30.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

APYRF remained flat at $16.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.