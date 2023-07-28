Scotiabank Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$33.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE SAP opened at C$27.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$27.40 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.90. The company has a market cap of C$11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.835705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.