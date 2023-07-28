Scotiabank Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$33.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.
Saputo Stock Down 0.5 %
TSE SAP opened at C$27.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$27.40 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.90. The company has a market cap of C$11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
