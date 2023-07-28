Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$327.51 and last traded at C$327.51. Approximately 391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$318.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$812.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$319.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$322.87.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$17.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.13 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

