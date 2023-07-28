ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Moffett Nathanson from $549.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $569.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,167. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.26.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,677,627. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

