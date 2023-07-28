ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $630.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $569.67. 2,042,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,167. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $553.70 and a 200-day moving average of $484.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,677,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.