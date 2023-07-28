ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $660.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $589.48.

NYSE:NOW traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $569.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,167. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.70 and its 200-day moving average is $484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,677,627. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

