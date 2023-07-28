Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

