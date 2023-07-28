Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $22.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
IVV stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.92. 3,404,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.71 and its 200-day moving average is $417.06.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
