Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $22.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.92. 3,404,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.71 and its 200-day moving average is $417.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.