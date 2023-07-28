Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.662 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 3,903,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. Shell has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,521.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

