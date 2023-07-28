Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SHW traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $277.07. 1,889,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

