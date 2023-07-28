Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Barclays

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day moving average is $236.58. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.