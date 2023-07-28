Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $285.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.07. 1,889,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.58.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

