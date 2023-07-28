Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lessened by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 8.0% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,652,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,332,000 after buying an additional 1,224,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,277,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

