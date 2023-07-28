Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.49.

SHOP stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,809,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,840,457. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

