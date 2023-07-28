Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 27.0%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of BONXF stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
