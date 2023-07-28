Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Drops By 18.9%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Development during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Development during the first quarter worth about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Osisko Development during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Development during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Shares of ODV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 329.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

