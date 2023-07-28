Short Interest in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Decreases By 20.2%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 54,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,030,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. PG&E has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

