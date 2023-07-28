Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Decreases By 18.7%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRCRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

