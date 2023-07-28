Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Decreases By 18.7%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRCRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
