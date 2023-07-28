Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Expands By 780.1%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,500 shares, an increase of 780.1% from the June 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded up 0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 13.09. 267,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,565. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of 8.11 and a fifty-two week high of 13.40.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

