Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Drops By 40.5%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Uponor Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Uponor Oyj in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Uponor Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UPNRF remained flat at $30.57 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

Featured Stories

