Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 204.7%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the June 30th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,039,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,272,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
