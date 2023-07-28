Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 204.7%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the June 30th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,039,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,272,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 863,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

