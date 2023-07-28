Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Increases By 32.3%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 327,021 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942,667 shares in the last quarter.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

