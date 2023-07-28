Siacoin Trading Up 2.5% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $185.35 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,233.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00310905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00832229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00556125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00063557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00119635 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,682,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,659,943,979 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

