Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.16 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.25.

SLAB stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.40. 213,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day moving average is $160.03. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

