Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 309.3% in July

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 309.3% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of VIPRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

