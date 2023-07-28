Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 309.3% in July

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 309.3% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of VIPRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
About Silver Viper Minerals
