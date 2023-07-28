Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.51. 1,069,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,451. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

