Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.51. 1,069,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,451. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

