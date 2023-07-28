Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 423.0 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:SLTTF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLTTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

