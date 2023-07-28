SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.00 ($21.11) and last traded at €19.00 ($21.11). Approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.96 ($21.07).

SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.94. The company has a market cap of $591.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.00.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After-Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting technology.

