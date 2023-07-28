Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.41.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,674,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,588,064. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,747,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,158 shares of company stock worth $14,158,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

