SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $355.24. 1,343,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.65 and a 200-day moving average of $336.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

